Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he was cautiously optimistic that Turkey would agree at a European Union summit on Monday to take back non-Syrian refugees as part of a "step-by-step" approach to confronting Europe's migration crisis.

The European Union is pushing for more effective implementation of a deal under which Ankara agreed to help stem the flow of refugees and migrants into Europe.

"We hope we can reach an agreement with Turkey on taking back economic migrants, the non-Syrian refugees," said Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc.

EU leaders are scrambling to prevent a repeat of the chaotic arrivals last summer, which has pushed Europe's cherished free-travel Schengen zone to the verge of collapse, raised security concerns and fuelled support for nationalists and anti-migrant groups across the bloc.

"If it works with the non-Syrians we have dealt with 40 to 50 percent of the entire refugee stream already," he said, adding that sealing borders in the Western Balkans would help discourage refugees from undertaking the perilous journey.

In the longer run, EU countries would have to agree to distribute refugees among themselves, he said - a policy opposed by many of the bloc's members.

"Europe has to say you go to Lithuania, you to Germany, you to the Czech Republic and so on," he said. "That resettlement instrument is clearly not yet in sight."

