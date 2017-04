BERLIN Germany wants to keep Europe's Schengen free-travel zone in its current form, a senior official said on Friday, when asked about comments from the Dutch finance minister describing a reduced "mini-Schengen" area as a serious option.

"We want to keep Schengen in its current form," the official said at a briefing in Berlin on the European Union's upcoming summit with Turkey.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Caroline Copley)