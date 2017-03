BELGRADE Serbia on Wednesday condemned Hungary's use of water cannon and teargas against migrants on their border, saying Hungary had "no right" to do so, the Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported.

"This is being thrown across the border line, which no state has the right to do and because of that I protest in the strongest terms," Aleksandar Vulin, the Serbian government's minister in charge of migration issues, said on the border.

