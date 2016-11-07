U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
AUGUSTA, Italy Almost 700 migrants arrived at the Italian port town of Augusta on Monday after being rescued from their perilous boat journey across the Mediterranean Sea.
The migrants, rescued by Italian and Spanish ships, crowded on the deck of the vessel as it approached the Sicilian port, where Red Cross personnel waited to assist them.
Italy's coast guard said on Saturday more than 2,200 migrants were rescued at sea that day as they tried to reach Europe and 10 bodies were recovered.
The International Organization for Migration said last week that 4,220 migrants had died in the Mediterranean this year.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.