BRATISLAVA Slovakia has introduced temporary controls on its borders with Hungary and Austria, the Interior Ministry said on Monday after Germany introduced similar measures over the weekend to cope with thousands of asylum seekers arriving every day.

The ministry said it would strengthen its border forces with an additional 220 police officers. It said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities in neighbouring Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The measures were aimed at people smugglers, with monitoring for and making random checks of vehicles used for transporting illegal migrants, the ministry said, adding that it could not estimate how long the measures would last.

Austria announced on Monday it would dispatch its armed forces to guard its eastern frontier, following Germany's lead. The Czechs, meanwhile, said they had no plans for more controls.

The European Union is deeply divided in its response to the migrant crisis, with the Czechs and Slovaks among central European countries that have firmly rejected mandatory quotas to redistribute 160,000 asylum seekers.

Slovakia said the tougher measures did not mean the end of Schengen system of open borders within signatory countries of the European Union.

