PRAGUE Slovakia will take measures to protect its border with Austria following Vienna's decision to cap the number of migrants travelling through its territory, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

Austria, sitting on the migrant route from Turkey via Greece and the Balkans to Germany, has set a daily limit of 3,200 migrants arrivals and 80 asylum claims - a move that Brussels says breaks EU law.

Fico told journalists in Brussels that authorities would take technical measures to protect of the border with Austria "for the eventuality that larger groups stay at the Austrian border, for example in Slovenia, and try to get around and get to Germany via a different route."

He did not go into further details.

Slovakia has seen only small numbers of people move through its territory during the region's worst migration crisis in decades.

