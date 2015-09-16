LJUBLJANA Slovenia will not create a "safe corridor" for migrants to pass through the country en route to western Europe but will receive refugee asylum requests and accommodate them, the government and police said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of migrants entered Croatia from Serbia on Wednesday after Hungary sealed its border to them. Many will plan to cross Croatia and enter Europe's Schengen zone of border-free travel in Slovenia.

Slovenian Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar said that under EU rules it would not simply let migrants pass through, but would receive asylum claims.

Police chief Marjan Fank said Slovenia would activate reserve police units to strenghthen the control of borders with Hungary and Croatia.

