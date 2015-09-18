LJUBLJANA Slovenia will discuss the possibility of a "corridor" for migrants to pass through the country if the pressure from an immminent influx becomes too great, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Friday.

"If the pressure is too great then we will certainly discuss possible corridors with the countries concerned," Cerar told a news conference, when asked about the possibility. "We are in contact with neighbouring countries," he said.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)