LJUBLJANA Slovenia halted train traffic on Thursday on the main line from Croatia at the Dobova border point after police halted a train with some 150 migrants on, police said.

"Passenger traffic is not operating at the moment," police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik said.

Police earlier had said the migrants would be returned to Croatia "as soon as possible".

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams)