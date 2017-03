LJUBLJANA Slovenia will temporarily establish border controls on its frontier with Hungary due to the migrant crisis, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Wednesday, according to the national news agency STA.

EU member Slovenia, part of Europe's Schengen zone of border-free travel, also shares borders with Austria, Italy and Croatia and is preparing for an inflow of migrants after Hungary sealed its border with Serbia to migrants, hundreds of whom promptly diverted to Croatia.

