LJUBLJANA Slovenia plans to call in army reservists later today to help police control migrant flows, Defence Ministry spokesman Ales Sila said on Thursday.

He said about 200 out of a total of 914 army reservists will be called in. The Slovenian army has been helping the police to control the migrant flows since last month.

Earlier on Thursday police said they plan to start returning economic migrants to neighbouring Croatia from where they arrived to Slovenia.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dominic Evans)