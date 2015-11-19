Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
LJUBLJANA Slovenia plans to call in army reservists later today to help police control migrant flows, Defence Ministry spokesman Ales Sila said on Thursday.
He said about 200 out of a total of 914 army reservists will be called in. The Slovenian army has been helping the police to control the migrant flows since last month.
Earlier on Thursday police said they plan to start returning economic migrants to neighbouring Croatia from where they arrived to Slovenia.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.