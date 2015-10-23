STOCKHOLM The Swedish government and centre-right opposition have reached a deal on migration that the Swedish state broadcaster said included a deal on temporary residence permits.

The Social Democratic government and opposition parties said on Friday a deal had been reached and that a press conference would be held later in the day, but gave no more details.

Citing sources, Sweden's SVT said three-year temporary residence permits would be introduced but some groups including families with children, unaccompanied minors would be exempted.

