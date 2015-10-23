STOCKHOLM Sweden's government will hand local authorities and other organizations an extra 10 billion crowns (779.59 million pound) this year to relieve pressure on housing, schools and social services dealing with record numbers of asylum seekers.

The extra money is part of a deal with the opposition agreed on Friday to cope with an expected 190,000 asylum seekers arriving this year and comes on top of additional spending for 2016 that was outlined in the September budget.

"We have agreed that we will put in a further 10 billion already this year, of which the majority will go to local authorities," Migration Minister Morgan Johansson said.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Daniel Dickson)