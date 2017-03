STOCKHOLM Sweden's Migration Agency expects up to 190,000 asylum seekers to arrive this year in the Nordic country which is already struggling to cope with record numbers fleeing war in Syria.

The Migration Agency said on Thursday its headline scenario was for 160,000 asylum applications this year of which 33,000 would be unaccompanied children, but also gave a range of between 140,000 and 190,000.

The Agency's previous main scenario was for 74,000 asylum applications this year, a number exceeded at the start of this month.

