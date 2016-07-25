Former U.N. chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
STOCKHOLM Sweden's Migration Agency expects up to 50,000 asylum seekers in 2016 after last year's record influx, a new forecast showed on Monday.
The Migration Agency said it expected between 30,000 and 50,000 to claim asylum in Sweden this year against a previous forecast of between 40,000 and 100,000.
Sweden took in around 160,000 asylum seekers last year but numbers have dropped to around 2,000 per month after the introduction of border controls as well as measures making it harder for refugees to enter the European Union.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
WASHINGTON Nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily barred from the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order may be blocked indefinitely, and others might be added to the list, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday.
MANILA The Philippine defence ministry asked President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.