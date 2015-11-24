Police organize the line of refugees at on the stairway leading up from the trains arriving from Denmark at the Hyllie train station outside Malmo, Sweden, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM Sweden will introduce tighter border controls and asylum rules in a bid to reduce the number of asylum seekers reaching the country, the government said on Tuesday.

"The aim of the measures we are presenting now is to create a breathing space for Sweden's asylum system," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.

The government said it planned to widen the number of asylum seekers receiving temporary asylum with the only exception being those coming to Sweden under international quota agreements.

In addition, the country will introduce ID checks on all public transport into the country from the continent and tighten rules for family reunion.

The Nordic country is struggling to cope with up to 190,000 asylum seekers expected this year - a record - with some new arrivals having had to sleep rough due to a shortage of accommodation.

(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)