STOCKHOLM (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sweden, known globally for its traditional generous foreign aid programmes, could reduce its funding of development projects in Africa to compensate for the increased costs of accepting record numbers of refugees this year.

Around 19 percent of Sweden's foreign aid budget has already been diverted to funding refugees and the government is studying whether that could be increased to 60 percent, according to Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson.

African projects account for the biggest single share of Sweden's development projects and a leaked government memo warned of the consequences of diverting aid for African projects.

"We are worried," Swedish International development Cooperation agency (SIDA) director of Africa department Torbjorn Pettersson told Reuters.

"If the amount that we have in our hands for supporting certain amount of projects in Africa is substantially decreased, it might mean that we have to renegotiate some agreements, to postpone certain projects and programs that we are supporting."

Sweden said this week that it expected up to 190,000 refugees this year, putting an unprecedented strain on a country famous for welcoming refugees but planning to house many in tents this winter.

The government said it will cut spending and raise borrowing to cope with the influx of refugees fleeing war in countries such as Syria and Iraq. It will need an extra 70 billion Swedish crowns ($8.41 billion) over the coming two years.

The controversy could hurt Sweden's image as a poster child for effective foreign aid.

The country spends around 1 percent of its gross domestic product on foreign aid – one of the highest proportions in the world.

A government memo leaked to Swedish media this week said that the cut in foreign aid could hit African projects.

"Children in poor countries may discontinue their schooling. More mothers could die as a result of childbirth," said the memo, quoted by Swedish state radio. "The protection of forests, oceans and other ecosystems may be weakened."

The Foreign Ministry would not comment on the memo.

Some Swedish charity associations wrote an open letter last week to express their concern about funding cuts.

"We want the government to present a new system of how the important refugee reception will be financed without Sweden the erosion of foreign aid," said the letter, published in the Stockholm-based platform of Concord, the European Civil Society Organisation Confederation for Relief and Development.

The government had set aside around 40 billion crowns - or 4 percent of its overall budget - for asylum and integration in 2016, but its figures were based on the Migration Agency's previous forecast of 74,000 asylum seekers this year.

"You cannot call it solidarity if you take from people living in poverty to give to people living in poverty," Afrikagrupperna General Secretary Gabi Bjorsson said.

Bjorsson's association is 90 percent financed by the government and she fears the cut would affect their projects.

