DAVOS, Switzerland European countries have roughly two months to agree a common approach to the refugee crisis or the European Union will be at risk, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lofven was asked about remarks from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying Europe must get a grip on the refugee influx in the next six to eight weeks.

"Yes I think it is in that ballpark," Lofven replied. "We know that probably when spring comes the number of refugees will increase again."

"I'm not naive," he added. "When we discuss this my argument to those countries that are not willing to accept refugees is that if we can't handle this the European Union is at risk. If we cannot do it there is a risk to Schengen."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)