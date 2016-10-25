Passengers among them migrants and refugees, exit the German ferry terminal in Goteborg, Sweden, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM Asylum seeker numbers in Sweden are set to drop to around 29,000 this year from a record 163,000 in 2015 as tougher rules imposed by the centre-left government bite, the Migration Agency said on Tuesday.

In a fresh forecast, the Migration Agency said it expected Sweden to receive 28,000 to 32,000 asylum applications this year. Its previous forecast from July was 30,000 to 50,000.

Last year, the government introduced tough new asylum rules including border controls and curbs on family reunion.

