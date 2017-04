ISTANBUL The European Union has agreed with Turkey to spend a large amount of a promised 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) fund on humanitarian aid, followed by schooling and infrastructure for migrants, an EU envoy said on Friday.

Hansjorg Haber, head of the EU delegation to Turkey, told reporters at a news conference in Istanbul that 400 million euros had already been disbursed.

