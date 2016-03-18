BRUSSELS Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will press EU leaders to agree to open new areas of Ankara's EU membership negotiations when he meets them later on Friday in Brussels, a senior Turkish official said.

The premier, who flew in late on Thursday, had yet to see the latest proposals agreed among European Union states ahead of the talks aimed at sealing an EU-Turkey deal to stem migration flows to Greece. He was not certain to agree to them all.

"The EU has to see the big picture," the official said of an accession process that has long been held up by EU member Cyprus over its long-running dispute with Turkey.

"There are several agreements on Turkey's full EU accession process. We have already fulfilled the opening criteria for many chapters so we think there are many steps to be taken for the opening of those chapters and that is still our expectation."

