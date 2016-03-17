ANKARA Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday he saw some difficulties within the European Union in fulfilling the terms of a deal on migration but said he hoped for a positive result from talks in Brussels on Friday.

"We see there are some difficulties within the EU ... in fulfilling these terms (in Turkey’s proposal)," Davutoglu told reporters at Ankara airport.

"We discussed these with (German Chancellor) Merkel on the phone last week and with (European Council President) Tusk when he was in Ankara," he said before leaving for Brussels.

Davutoglu, who meets EU leaders on Friday to try to finalise a strategy to stem the flow of migrants via Turkey to Europe, also said he would not accept any deal which turned Turkey into an "open prison" for migrants.

"We will not accept any proposal which will turn Turkey into an open migrant prison. Everyone must know that ... We hope there will be a good outcome for Turkey, the European Union and migrants," he said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler, Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)