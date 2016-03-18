BRUSSELS Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday he was hopeful it would be possible to find common ground with the European Union at a summit in Brussels meant to help end Europe's migration crisis.

"I hope it will be possible to meet on common ground with the EU. I am hopeful about this," Davutoglu told reporters in Brussels.

