Afghan refugees walk through a beach where they will wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BRUSSELS The European Union would double the amount of money it has offered Turkey to help Syrian refugees on its soil and would take in some Syrians directly from Turkey, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The draft statement circulated during an EU-Turkey summit listed actions that both sides could take to end the migration crisis.

EU and Turkish officials said the draft of a possible new EU-Turkey action plan was based on proposals from Turkey and was circulated by European Council President Donald Tusk as a basis for discussions among EU leaders, who will meet Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu again later on Monday.

The text included a proposal that Turkey would take back all irregular migrants from Greek islands, including Syrians, while the EU would then admit directly from Turkey one Syrian refugee for every Syrian readmitted to Turkey from the Greek islands.

The EU would offer a further 3 billion euros (£2.3 billion) until the end of 2018 to help Turkey shelter Syrians, doubling the amount of an earlier offer. And it would ease visa requirements for Turks wishing to visit Europe's Schengen area by the end of June, earlier than had been planned.

(The story was refiled to correct to show EU did not initiate the proposal)

