Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (2nd L), European Council President Donald Tusk (R) and European Parliament President Martin Schulz (L) during an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, as the bloc is looking to... REUTERS/Emmanuel Dunand/Pool

ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he hoped Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu would return from a summit in Brussels with the 3 billion euro (£2.3 billion) in aid promised by the European Union for the refugee crisis.

"We already spent $10 billion (£7 billion) for 3 million people. They promised to give us 3 billion euro, four months have passed since then. The prime minister is in Brussels right now. I hope he returns with that money, the 3 billion euro," Erdogan said in a speech broadcast live on television.

EU leaders are due to meet with Davutoglu as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)