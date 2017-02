A Turkish coastguard boat, with migrants onboard, is seen in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL Turkey will not take further steps on implementing a migrant readmission agreement with the European Union unless progress is made on visa liberalisation for Turkish citizens, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a U.N. humanitarian summit in Istanbul, Erdogan also said funds promised by the EU under the terms of the migration deal had not yet been released.

