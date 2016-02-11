ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he had previously told the EU's two top officials, Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, that the time could come when Turkey would open the gates for migrants to travel to Europe.

"In the past we have stopped people at the gates to Europe, in Edirne we stopped their buses. This happens once or twice, and then we'll open the gates and wish them a safe journey, that's what I said," Erdogan said in a speech.

A Greek news website said on Monday that Erdogan, in a meeting with Juncker and Tusk, had threatened in November to flood Europe with migrants if EU leaders did not offer a better deal to help Turkey manage the refugee crisis.

