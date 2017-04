A Turkish Gendarme leads a group of refugees to buses to prevent them from sailing off for the Greek island of Chios by dinghies, at a beach in the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Denizhan Guzel

ANKARA Turkey sees the migrant crisis deepening unless attacks by Syrian government forces are stopped, a spokesman and aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Ankara has deported as many as 3,800 people in the fight against Islamic State.

