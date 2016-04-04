Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
ANKARA Syrian migrants coming from Greece will be sent to the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Monday.
In an interview with Haberturk TV, Bozkir also said that Syrians taken from camps in Turkey will be sent to Germany, from where they will be sent on to other countries.
Migrants sent back from the Greek island of Lesbos began arriving in Turkey on Monday under a European Union deal aimed at stopping the influx of migrants and refugees into Europe since last year.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.