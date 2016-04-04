Activists hold a banner as a boat (not pictured) carrying migrants arrives in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA Syrian migrants coming from Greece will be sent to the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Monday.

In an interview with Haberturk TV, Bozkir also said that Syrians taken from camps in Turkey will be sent to Germany, from where they will be sent on to other countries.

Migrants sent back from the Greek island of Lesbos began arriving in Turkey on Monday under a European Union deal aimed at stopping the influx of migrants and refugees into Europe since last year.

