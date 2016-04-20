Children line up for food at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ANKARA Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday called on the European Union to improve the way it was delivering a promised 3 billion euros (£2.3 billion) meant to help Ankara manage the migrant crisis.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara with his Polish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the EU was supporting Turkey project by project, a system that could take two years.

"If you decide to allocate this money to Syrians via projects, then what will happen to these people for two years? These people have essential daily needs. One has to be pragmatic. The EU has to be more pragmatic," he said.

"There are disruptions in this part of the deal, there is bureaucracy," Cavusoglu said, but added that there were no problems with the rest of the deal.

Turkey and the EU last month sealed a controversial deal intended to halt illegal migration to Europe in return for financial and political rewards for Ankara.

Under the deal, Ankara gets more EU funding for refugees on its soil, revival of long-stalled EU accession talks and visa liberalisation for Turks travelling to Europe.

In exchange, Turkey is due to prevent migrants and refugees from departing from its shores for Europe via irregular routes and take back all who reach the 28-nation bloc that way.

"There is a big drop in the illegal migrant numbers. It was 6,800 a day in November and this has fallen to double digit numbers over the past 15 days," he said.

Cavusoglu also said Ankara was urging the Syrian opposition to continue with peace talks being held in Geneva, even though the Syrian government, he said, was trying to foil the talks.

