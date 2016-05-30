ANKARA Turkey's minister for European Union affairs will visit Brussels in the coming days for further talks on the country's stalled visa-free travel deal with the bloc, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

At a news conference after a cabinet meeting, government spokesman Kurtulmus said Turkey had "pretty much" fulfilled its responsibilities concerning the deal, part of an agreement to halt irregular migration from Turkey to the EU.

Progress on the visa-free travel deal has been obstructed by the EU's insistence that Ankara reform its tough anti-terror laws. Turkey has said that is out of the question.

