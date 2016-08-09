Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA Turkey will stop implementing an agreement with the European Union to stem the flow of migrants into the bloc if the EU does not provide a clear date to grant visa-free travel to Turks, EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Tuesday.
In an interview with Turkey's Haberturk television, Celik said asking Turkey to change its terrorism laws, a key demand from the EU to finalise visa-free travel, would mean endangering Europe's own security.
Though much-criticised by rights advocates, EU's migrant deal with Turkey helped sharply cut the number of refugees and migrants reaching European shores, giving EU politicians breathing space after around 1.3 million people reached the continent last year.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Patrick Markey)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."