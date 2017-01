Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ANKARA The European Union must accelerate the delivery of promised humanitarian aid for some 3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with EU officials on Friday.

He said a concrete roadmap needed to be agreed for a visa liberation deal with the bloc. The EU has pledged 3 billion euro support for Syrian migrants in return for Ankara's help in curbing the number of people embarking from there for Europe.

