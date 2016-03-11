ANKARA New Turkish legislation will fulfil most of the European Union criteria required for the granting of visa-free travel for Turks to Europe, a Turkish official said on Friday.

A draft deal struck this week with the EU under which Turkey will take back illegal migrants envisages clearing an initial five Greek islands of all refugees, the official said. He said migrant flows in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece had dropped to 2,000 daily from 6,800 last October.

