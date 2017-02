An officer (L) from European Union border agency Frontex escorts a migrant boarding a Turkish-flagged passenger boat, to be returned to Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

ISTANBUL Forty-five male Pakistanis arrived back in Turkey from the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday, a Turkish official said, part of a European Union deal that began this week to stem mass migration to Europe across the Aegean Sea.

The official confirmed the identity of the migrant group after the ferry carrying them docked in the Turkish town of Dikili.

