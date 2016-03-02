Refugees and migrants sit on board of Turkish Coast Guard Search and Rescue ship Umut-703 off the shores of Izmir, Turkey, after a failed attempt of crossing to the Greek island of Chios, February 28, 2016. Picture taken February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkey has offered to sign readmission agreements with 14 countries, the foreign ministry's spokesman said on Wednesday, a move which would enable it to more quickly take back migrants rejected by the European Union.

The EU agreed a 3 billion euros (2.36 billion pound) aid deal with Turkey to help it shelter refugees mainly from the Syrian civil war, in return for preventing their travelling on to Europe.

EU leaders want to see results before key talks with Turkey on March 7 and their own migration summit on March 18-19.

