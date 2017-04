ISTANBUL Turkey has adopted a rule granting temporary protection status to Syrian migrants sent back from Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, a step required under an EU-Turkey deal to combat illegal migration, according to Turkey's Official Gazette.

The status would be given to Syrians who had illegally crossed to the islands after March 20, 2016, and who requested protection after being readmitted to Turkey, the announcement posted on Thursday said.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)