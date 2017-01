Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with European Parliament President Martin Schulz at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, September 1, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with European Parliament President Martin Schulz at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, September 1, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA The European Union wants to see changes to Turkey's anti-terrorism law which it considers too harsh but differences over the issue do not mean a deal to grant Turkish citizens visa-free access to Europe will fail, the European parliament chief said.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz made the comments in a news conference after talks in Ankara with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who said Turkey had made it clear it could not ease the anti-terrorism law.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Edmund Blair)