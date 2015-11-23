BRUSSELS European Union and Turkish leaders are likely to meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss migration issues, a senior EU official said on Monday.

"It is not 100 percent sure yet, but there is a positive recommendation from the (European) Commission for a summit this coming Sunday," the EU official said.

"There is a deal between Turkey and the Commission about reinvigorating Turkey's EU accession talks and at the same time stemming migration flows to Europe."

European Council president Donald Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, was ready to call the summit, a second official said, but needed to discuss the issue with Turkey.

A possible decision was more likely on Tuesday, the official said.

European Union leaders agreed on Nov. 12 to hold a meeting in Brussels with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan once an agreement on stemming migration flows was finalised.

Tusk said at the time it was almost certain to take place in November. Since then negotiations have continued, officials and diplomats have said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet)