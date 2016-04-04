Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
ISTANBUL No Syrians were present in the first group of migrants coming to Turkey from Greece on Monday, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said.
Bozkir also told broadcaster Haberturk TV that parliament will, if necessary, work at the weekend to meet visa exemption criteria.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.