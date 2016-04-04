Migrants are escorted by Turkish police officers as they arrive in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL No Syrians were present in the first group of migrants coming to Turkey from Greece on Monday, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said.

Bozkir also told broadcaster Haberturk TV that parliament will, if necessary, work at the weekend to meet visa exemption criteria.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)