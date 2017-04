ANKARA European Union Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday that sending illegal migrants back from Europe would break the business model of smugglers arranging their sea crossings.

Speaking in Ankara in a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, Tusk also said it was up to Turkey to decide how best to reduce the flow of migrants.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Ercan Gurses; Writing by Nick Tattersall)