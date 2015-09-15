Migrants wait to enter a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

GENEVA Aid agencies said on Tuesday they were deeply disappointed by the failure of European Union ministers to reach a final consensus on a plan to share out 120,000 refugees, warning it could lead to further deaths in the Mediterranean.

A majority of EU interior ministers, meeting in Brussels on Monday, agreed in principle to share out 120,000 asylum seekers on top of about 40,000 distributed on a voluntary basis so far. But details of the deal, to be formalised on Oct. 8, were vague with several ex-Communist central European states still rejecting mandatory quotas.

"We think this is achievable and would have gone a long way to managing the chaos," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told reporters.

"Decisive agreement is needed without further delay to address the needs, as is bold action based on solidarity from all member states," the UNHCR said in a statement.

Twenty-two migrants drowned and 200 more were rescued when a boat capsized in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos on Tuesday, the Turkish coastguard said on Tuesday.

About 72 migrants are believed to have died in past few days trying to cross the seas from Turkey to Greek islands, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"As dangers increase we fear that the indecisions in Europe will lead to more deaths in the Aegean (sea)," Leonard Doyle, IOM spokesman, told a news briefing in Geneva.

"Decisions made by various (European) governments to put border controls will have a very damaging effect," he added.

Crowds of migrants built up at Serbia’s northern border with Hungary on Tuesday, their passage into the European Union blocked by a razor wire fence they can now no longer struggle through or go around.

A record 20,000 refugees entered Austria on Monday and have already been joined by a further 1,520 on Tuesday morning by 0700 GMT, Fleming said. "So we are expecting large numbers to come into Austria today."

The UNCHR still advises against returning refugees to Serbia which lacks capacity to process their claims and care for them, its policy since 2012, she said.

An estimated 464,876 migrants have now crossed the Mediterranean so far this year, up from 432,000 as of Friday, which already doubled the total for all of 2014, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

About 3,840 migrants have drowned this year attempting to cross the Mediterranean, it said.

(The story corrects 10th para figure on Austria arrivals to 1,520 from 5,500)

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)