An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

WASHINGTON The Obama administration on Thursday welcomed the European Union ministers' plan to meet on Sept. 14 to discuss a huge surge in irregular immigration and the EU's work to crack down on trafficking of migrants.

"We commend the EU for the steps that they've already taken to begin cracking down on those who prey upon migrants in desperate situations," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

