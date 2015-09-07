WASHINGTON The Obama administration is considering a range of approaches in response to the global refugee crisis including with regard to refugee resettlement, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

"We are also in regular contact with countries in the Middle East and Europe who have been greatly impacted by the increased refugee flows," spokesman Peter Boogaard said in an emailed statement.

As Europe grapples with a flood of refugees from the Syrian war, some refugee and immigrant critics have complained the United States has been slow to respond.

