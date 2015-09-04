PRAGUE The leaders of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland on Friday voiced support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his country's handling of migrants trying to enter the European Union.

"As an expression of their solidarity, the Prime Ministers stand ready to provide Hungary with further assistance," the prime ministers said in a statement following a meeting of the so-called Visegrad countries.

Hungary has emerged as the primary entry point for refugees reaching the EU overland across the Balkans and its right-wing government is one of the most vocal on the continent opposing large-scale immigration.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller,; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)