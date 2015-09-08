Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The White House is reconsidering steps the United States can take to help Europe deal with the refugee crisis, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
The Obama administration has come under criticism from refugee and immigrant advocates for not doing enough to deal with the crisis caused by refugees fleeing violence in Syria and other countries.
"The White House is going to continue to consider additional steps that we can take to help the countries that are bearing the brunt of this burden," Earnest said.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.