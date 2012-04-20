Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
PARIS European Union governments will suspend sanctions against Myanmar next week, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Friday, in recognition of rapid political and economic reforms after decades of military dictatorship.
"Next Monday we will not lift sanctions but suspend them because we want to check that the regime is progressing on the path of democracy," Juppe told BFM television. "There is progress but we haven't reached the final objective yet."
EU diplomats say sanctions are being suspended - not lifted altogether - to maintain pressure on Myanmar's quasi-civilian government to keep up its democratic transition.
Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, long an advocate of sanctions imposed for human rights abuses by Myanmar's military rules, has spoken out in support of such an approach.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Louise Ireland)
MUNICH U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to "destabilise" the Middle East, a U.S. senator said Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.