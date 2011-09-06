HELSINKI Paper maker UPM-Kymmene's bigger-than-expected mill closures are likely a precursor to more consolidation in Europe, with producers such as Norske Skog looking particularly ripe for M&A activity and capacity cuts.

Analysts say it may be hard for loss-making Norske Skog (NSG.OL), with a debt ratio of 85 percent, to find a buyer, but it still needs to strike some kind of deal whether through a merger or the formation of an industry consortium to curb overcapacity.

Europe's newsprint business is largely in the red and, according to Poyry Management Consulting, has overcapacity of around 7 percent, or about 500,000 tonnes annually.

European paper makers have fared relatively better than U.S. counterparts thanks to higher print subscription rates and multi-language demands, but a renewed economic slowdown could quickly push the region's publishers and consumers to digital media in bigger numbers.

"The fear of downturn will certainly work as a consolidation catalyst," said Sampo Timonen, an analyst at industry think-tank Risi, which projects newsprint demand in western Europe will fall 3.5 percent per year.

"If we are to face a long fall (in demand), things should be cleaned up fast. Otherwise the strongest companies can just wait before weaker rivals are forced into a corner," he said.

BIGGER PLAYERS

Consolidation is seen critical in an industry with low capacity utilisation rates.

Yet shutting mills and laying off workers can be costly. Risi estimates closing 500,000 tonnes of annual paper capacity costs around 100 million euros (87.5 million pounds) on average.

UPM's (UPM1V.HE) move last week to shut mills after its acquisition of Myllykoski, essentially acquiring scale and taking out the weakest parts, was applauded by investors as a way to curb capacity, and one which a buyer for Norske Skog may seek to emulate.

UPM expects annual cost synergies from the Myllykoski acquisition and subsequent mill closures of 200 million euros . The takeover was valued at 900 million euros.

"To buy Norske Skog and start a similar kind of clean-up, one could reach the same level of cost synergies," said Handelsbanken analyst Karri Rinta.

Henri Parkkinen, head of research at Pohjola Markets, noted UPM's acquisition was approved by the EU without conditions despite initial high market share for the combined companies.

He said that meant others considering acquisitions may see less of a regulatory hurdle, adding: "Now other players can see that it's worth considering all the alternatives."

Norske Skog, the world's fourth-biggest publication paper, is open to restructuring and consolidation, but will not comment on possible deals.

"It is important we have consolidation ... to even out reduction in demand," spokesman Carsten Dybevig told Reuters.

INDUSTRY CONSORTIUM

While most analysts agree Norske looks a prime buyout target, few were willing to name possible buyers, with the bigger players trying to cut back rather than increase their exposure to newsprint.

UPM-Kymmene has plenty on its plate after its Myllykoski deal and already holds the biggest share, or a quarter, of western Europe's newsprint capacity.

Stora Enso (STERV.HE) has 21 percent, Norske Skog 14 percent and Sweden's Holmen (HOLMb.ST) 11 percent.

Analysts believe Stora Enso, trying to focus on more profitable plantation-based pulp and packaging, would not want more newsprint assets.

One solution could be an industry consortium. Last year the daily Helsingin Sanomat said in an unsourced report that Norske, Stora Enso and Sweden's Holmen (HOLMb.ST) held talks on forming a venture to pool their newsprint production.

Whether Norske is Acquired or becomes part of a consortium, the industry needs drastic action to cut capacity, analysts said.

But even then, there is no certainty the sector will stabilise, judging from troubles in North America's newsprint sector after its restructuring drive a few years ago.

The region's largest newsprint producer AbitibiBowater ABH.TO ABH.N lifted prices after it was formed by a merger in 2007, but still had to file for bankruptcy protection.

Since the merger it has trimmed annual newsprint production capacity 41 percent to 3.3 million tonnes.