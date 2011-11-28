WW2 bomb forces evacuations in Greece's Thessaloniki
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday at a U.S.-European Union summit that the United States is willing to do its part to help resolve the European debt crisis.
Obama said the European crisis is a "huge issue" for the U.S. economy and that the United States has a stake in its successful conclusion.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said slower global growth is not solely due to the European Union and that other nations must act.
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Steve Holland)
ATHENS Thousands of Greeks evacuated their homes in the second-biggest city of Thessaloniki on Sunday to allow experts to defuse a World War Two bomb.
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.
SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president.