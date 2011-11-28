WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday at a U.S.-European Union summit that the United States is willing to do its part to help resolve the European debt crisis.

Obama said the European crisis is a "huge issue" for the U.S. economy and that the United States has a stake in its successful conclusion.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said slower global growth is not solely due to the European Union and that other nations must act.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Steve Holland)