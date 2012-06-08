NEW YORK Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that developments in Spain's banking sector and rising risk that Greece may exit the euro could prompt sovereign downgrades in other euro zone nations.

"As Spain moves closer to the need for direct external support from its European partners, the increased risk to the country's creditors may prompt further rating actions," Moody's said in a statement.

"Were Greece to leave the euro, posing a threat to the euro's continued existence, we would need to review all euro area sovereign ratings, including those of the Aaa nations," the firm said.

